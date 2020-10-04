Top StoriesNationalWorld

India, South Africa Write to WTO For Vaccine Waiver

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
44

India and South Africa have written to World Trade Organisation (WTO) asking its TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) council to recommend a waiver on the Intellectual Property rules to its top decision-making body (General Council).

The waiver is expected to make it easier for the countries to produce or import COVID-19 drugs.

The letter, which is posted on the Geneva-based WTO’s website, says, “As new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 are developed, there are significant concerns (over) how these will be made available promptly, in sufficient quantities and at (an) affordable price to meet global demand.”

Related News

“Rapes Can Be Stopped With Sanskar, Not…

UP Police Apologizes For Manhandling Priyanka & Rahul…

Shooter Gold Medallist Shreyasi Singh Joins BJP

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 111-Year Old Ismail Building

The two countries, in their letter, also mentioned that the developing countries are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and that IP rights, including patents, could be a barrier to the availability of affordable medicine in both the countries.   

You might also like
National

Madhya Pradesh CM Tests COVID-19 Positive

National

Sitharaman Holds First Pre-Budget Meet

Regional

Diverse reactions to Assam Budget 2019-20

National

Country’s CBSE topper gang raped In Haryana

Regional

Himanta Biswa Unveils PRANAM Commission

Regional

Mother, daughter killed in Doomdooma

Comments
Loading...