India Successfully Test-Fire Shaurya Missile

India on Saturday has successfully test-fired an advanced version of the Shaurya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile in Odisha.

The Shaurya missile can strike targets at a range of around 800 kilometres.

“The new version of the missile was test-fired successfully and would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement one of the existing missiles in the same class,” government sources said to ANI.

“It will be lighter and easier to operate,” it said.

In the final phase of its course, the missile moves at hypersonic speeds while moving close to its target, the sources further said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has lately conducted a series of missile tests amid border tensions with China.