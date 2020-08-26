India To Host BRICS Games 2021 With Khelo India

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that India is planning to host BRICS Games 2021 and is likely to be aligned with Khelo India Games.

“BRICS Games 2021 will be held during same time and at same venues as of Khelo India Games 2021 so that our players from various parts of the country who will gather for Khelo India Games will have the benefit and great opportunity of witnessing BRICS Games from close quarters,” said Rijiju.

“This will be a great morale booster and motivational moment for them,” he added.

The announcement came after Rijiju attended a meeting of sports ministers of the BRICS nations on Tuesday. BRICS member nations include Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa along with India.

As India finds ways to get over Covid-19 pandemic, Rijiju said he is hopeful of organizing Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games in 2021.

BRICS member nations will be invited to showcase their traditional indigenous games during the inaugural or closing ceremony of Khelo India.

India will get chairmanship of the five-nation international group in 2021.