India-UK Flights Suspension Extend Till Jan 7

Passenger flights between the UK and India would remain suspended till January 7, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

The development came after 20 people, who have returned from the UK to India, have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant, which is 20% more infectious than the ongoing COVID-19.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there.

Puri said on Twitter: “Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021.”

“Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly.” he said.