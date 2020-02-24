India, US to sign $3 billion-worth defence deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that relations with India hold a special place for his country, saying that America loves and will always be loyal to India.

Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump‘ event at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday.

The US president also heaped praises on Modi as he described him as an ‘exceptional leader’ who works day and night for India. Trump also touched on India’s cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, and its sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Trump is on a two-day trip to India, along with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka. With this brief visit, he aims at reinvigorating ties between the world’s biggest democracies that have been strained by trade rows.

The US President is scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal today. On Day-2, India, US may firm up military, defence tie.

TAKEAWAYS FROM TRUMP SPEECH at the Motera Stadium

Under Modi, India now has electricity everywhere: US Prez

India has become an Economic giant: Trump

The US Loves India, Admires India: Donald Trump

The US President thanked India for a grand welcome. Thanks for a spectacular welcome, says Trump

America Loves, Respects India: Trump starts his speech at Motera Stadium

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump reached Sabarmati Ashram. Trump is reportedly the first US President to visit the Sabarmati Ashram. After a tour of the Ashram and spinning the charkha, President Trump has signed the visitors’ book.