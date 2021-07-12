SportsTop StoriesWorld

Indian American Samir Bandopadhay Wins Under 17 Wimbledon

By Pratidin Bureau

Indian origin Samir Bandopadhay won the Under 17 Wimbledon for this year.

Samir won the Junior Wimbledon 2021 match by 3-0 opposite to Victor Lilov at the All England Club on Sunday.

Samir’s father is Kunal Banerjee who was born is Assam and the youngest of the three son’s of Late Hironmoy Banerjee who retired from the Oil India, Duliajan in 1985.

Related News

Assam: Legislators To Protest Against CM Sarma

Italy Wins Euro 2020 Championship

Assam Reports 1,579 Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At…

Sara Ali Khan Shoots For ‘Veerangana’ In…

Samir’s father, Kunal is an investment banker in Wall Street.

They now live in New Jersey in United States and Samir is currently in his last year of schooling.

 Samir is also the first American junior champion at Wimbledon since Reilly Opelka in 2015.

Also Read: Djokovic Beats Federer To Win Fifth Wimbledon
You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Election: Items Worth ₹110 Cr Seized

Top Stories

US Delays Ban On Tiktok By One Week

Top Stories

Nagaon: Elephant Electrocuted To Death

National

British PM Boris Johnson Confirms His Visit on R-Day

Assam

Sivasagar introduces plastic banks

Top Stories

S Jaishankar To Visit Guwahati Today

Comments
Loading...