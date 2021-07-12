Indian American Samir Bandopadhay Wins Under 17 Wimbledon

Indian origin Samir Bandopadhay won the Under 17 Wimbledon for this year.

Samir won the Junior Wimbledon 2021 match by 3-0 opposite to Victor Lilov at the All England Club on Sunday.

Samir’s father is Kunal Banerjee who was born is Assam and the youngest of the three son’s of Late Hironmoy Banerjee who retired from the Oil India, Duliajan in 1985.

Samir’s father, Kunal is an investment banker in Wall Street.

They now live in New Jersey in United States and Samir is currently in his last year of schooling.

Samir is also the first American junior champion at Wimbledon since Reilly Opelka in 2015.

