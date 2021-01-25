Indian Army Confirms Minor Face-Off With China In Sikkim

A minor face off between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La area of north Sikkim on January 20 was reported, Indian Army confirmed on Monday.

An official statement from the Indian Army read: We have received several queries regarding a faceoff between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor faceoff at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect.

Several media reports stated that soldiers on both sides have sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred at a time when the standoff between the two countries continues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

On Sunday, the two sides held the ninth round of military talks at the level of the Corps Commander.