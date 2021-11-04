Indian Army, Pakistan Soldiers Exchange Sweets On Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, Indian and Pakistan armies exchanged sweets at the Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control.

Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah and the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat, and in the Barmer sector of Rajasthan to mark the occasion.

#WATCH | Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchange sweets at Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/BE22qNWZRU — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

The tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan on festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali, and respective national days has been going on for a long time.

Last night, BSF troops also exchanged sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the India-Bangladesh International border.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border,” tweeted the official handle of Guwahati Frontier (BSF).