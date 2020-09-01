Indian Astronomers Discover New Star Galaxy

As a landmark achievement in Space missions, Indian astronomers have discovered one of the farthest Star galaxies in the universe, an official statement said.

The galaxy called AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of Astronomers led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, it is a matter of pride that India’s first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory “AstroSat” has detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth. The importance and uniqueness of this original discovery can be made out from the fact that it has been reported in the leading international journal “Nature Astronomy” published from Britain. India’s AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feature because the background noise in the UVIT detector is much less than one on the Hubble Space Telescope of US-based NASA, the report said.

According to Professor ShyamTandon, the excellent spatial resolution and high sensitivity is a tribute to the hard work of the UVIT core team of scientists for over a decade.

According to the Director of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Dr. Somak Ray Chaudhury, this discovery is a very important clue to how the dark ages of the Universe ended and there was light in the Universe. We need to know when this started, but it has been very hard to find the earliest sources of light, he said in the report.