V Unbeatable, the Mumbai-based dance group has won the second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Their performance in the finals featured punk rock act Blink 182’s drummer Travis Barker.

The audience even gave a standing ovation to the group after their performance. The group has received immense support from India.

“We were ecstatic. That moment was unreal. We worked very hard. We could not let this moment slip away. We are champions now,” a member of V Unbeatable said.