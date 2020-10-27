Indian Fishermen Allegedly Attacked By Lankan Navy, 1 Injured

Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday allegedly attacked a group of Indian fishermen for allegedly trespassing into the island’s territorial waters.

As per reports, one of the firemen was badly injured after stones were allegedly thrown at them. The fishing net which was in their arsenal was also torn.

The fishermen have however denied that they trespassed into Lankan waters.

According to authorities, no formal complaint has been registered yet. Investigation is underway.

It may be mentioned that the harassment issue of Indian fishermen by Lankan authorities was raised by Tamil Nadu in the past and urged the Centre to do more in putting an end to such harassment and intimidation.