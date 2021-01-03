Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC As 2-Year Tenure Begins

The Indian tricolor will be installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stakeout on Monday as the country begins its 2-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN body.

India will start its eighth term as a non-permanent, voting member of the UNSC. The last stint of India in UNSC was in the year 2011-2012.

India is among five other new non-permanent members whose flags will be installed at the stakeout during a special ceremony on January 4 (Monday). They are Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico.

Ambassador T S Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, will install the flag and make brief remarks at the ceremony.

Currently, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam are non-permanent members of the UNSC while China, France, Russia, the UK and the US are five permanent members.

In August 2021, India will become the UNSC President and will preside over the Council again for a month in 2022. The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states names.

The tradition of the flag installation ceremony was introduced by Kazakhstan in 2018.