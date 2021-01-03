Top StoriesNationalWorld

Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC As 2-Year Tenure Begins

By Pratidin Bureau
41

The Indian tricolor will be installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stakeout on Monday as the country begins its 2-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN body.

India will start its eighth term as a non-permanent, voting member of the UNSC. The last stint of India in UNSC was in the year 2011-2012.

India is among five other new non-permanent members whose flags will be installed at the stakeout during a special ceremony on January 4 (Monday). They are Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico.

Related News

Assam: 15 New COVID Cases Out Of 8,372 Tests, 1 Death

PM Modi Dials Sourav Ganguly, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

All Assam Inter Club Golf Tournament Held Today

Rajasthan Govt Calls For Emergency Meet Over Bird Flu…

Ambassador T S Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, will install the flag and make brief remarks at the ceremony.

Currently, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam are non-permanent members of the UNSC while China, France, Russia, the UK and the US are five permanent members.

In August 2021, India will become the UNSC President and will preside over the Council again for a month in 2022. The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states names.

The tradition of the flag installation ceremony was introduced by Kazakhstan in 2018.

You might also like
National

JeM Terrorist Killed in Kashmir

Top Stories

Mumbai-Based Activist Arrested By Nagaland Police Over Offensive Remarks

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Regional

Foreigners’ Tribunal serves notices to Barak MLA, family members

Regional

Former ASS Prez Paramananda Rajbongshi to Join AGP Tomorrow

Top Stories

AAU Professor suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Comments
Loading...