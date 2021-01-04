NationalTop StoriesWorld

Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC

By Pratidin Bureau
India’s flag will be installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside four new incoming non-permanent members on Monday.

The countries will begin their two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of UNSC.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti will install the tricolour, a PTI report stated.

The other incoming UNSC members are Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico. The existing non-permanent members are Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam and the five permanent members are China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

Meanwhile, as per the report, “India also will become the UNSC President in August 2021 and will preside over the Council again for a month in 2022. The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states names”.

