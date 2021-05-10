Indian Navy Brings In COVID Aid From Middle-East, Singapore

There has been a barrage of international support for India amidst the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that has gripped the nation. On Monday, INS Kolkata reached Mangalore with medical supplies including liquid medical oxygen from Qatar and Kuwait.

As per a report, the ship brought 400 bottles of Oxygen and two containers of 30 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen.

Th consignment has been delivered to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for necessary actions.

Additionally, another Indian Navy ship, INS Airavat, reached Vishakhapatnam with a consignment of Eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty), 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450PPE kits from Singapore.

In a bid to tackle the pandemic, the Indian Navy had launched ”Operation Samudra Setu II” to bring by sea the much-needed oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign countries.