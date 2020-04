The Indian Railways has decided to extend its suspension of passenger services till May 3. The Indian Railways has come with the decision after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till 3rd May in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Indian Railways extends suspension of its passenger services till May 3: Indian Railways Officials pic.twitter.com/QAoZYHnIbv — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

The railways said that the suspension of all trains will continue till May 3 until further notice.