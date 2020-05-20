Indian Railways To Start 200 New Trains from June 1

The Indian Railways plans to double the number of Shramik Trains to bring more relief to migrants. In addition to these, Indian Railways is going to start 200 new Time Tabled trains from June 1, 2020. The routes and schedule of these trains will be intimated soon.

The railways will take booking only through online mode and shall commence in a few days.

According to a statement issued by the Railways, the trains will be non-AC. No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets.

The Railways also appealed to the migrants not to panic. Efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest.

The Railways also ensured that efforts will be made such that they will be able to board trains from railway station heads on mainline which is close to their existing location.

Railways also asked the state governments to identify and locate these migrants who are walking on roads to go to their home states and transport them to the nearest mainline railway station after doing their registration at the nearest district headquarters and give a list of these travellers to the Railways Authorities so that arrangements can be made for their further travel through Shramik specials.

The Indian Railways also informed that more than 21.5lac migrants have moved to their home states through Shramik Special Trains in 19 days and operate more than 1600 trains.