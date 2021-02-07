Indian Tennis Legend Akhtar Ali Passes Away

Former Davis Cup coach and Indian tennis legend, Akhtar Ali, has passed away on Sunday due to multiple health issues. He was also diagnosed with prostate cancer recently.

Akhtar was 83 at the time of his passing. He is the father of India’s current Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali.

The former Davis Cup coach shaped many careers including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan. His coaching also influenced Vijay Amritraj and Ramesh Krishnan.

“Akhtar Ali was terrific as a coach both when I was a junior as well as coach of our India Davis Cup team. Always pushed hard n kept the team relaxed. He did great service to Indian Tennis. RIP dear Aktar. Sincere condolences to Zeeshan n his lovely family,” the legendary Vijay Amritraj tweeted.

Akhtar played eight Davis Cup ties between 1958 and 1964 and also captained and coached the Indian team.