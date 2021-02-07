Top StoriesSports

Indian Tennis Legend Akhtar Ali Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Former Davis Cup coach and Indian tennis legend, Akhtar Ali, has passed away on Sunday due to multiple health issues. He was also diagnosed with prostate cancer recently.

Akhtar was 83 at the time of his passing. He is the father of India’s current Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali.

The former Davis Cup coach shaped many careers including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan. His coaching also influenced Vijay Amritraj and Ramesh Krishnan.

Related News

Govt: New Guidelines Soon On TRP, OTT Norms

6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines Island

Assam: PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Two Hospitals, ‘Assam…

Educationist Banti Bhuyan Passes Away

“Akhtar Ali was terrific as a coach both when I was a junior as well as coach of our India Davis Cup team. Always pushed hard n kept the team relaxed. He did great service to Indian Tennis. RIP dear Aktar. Sincere condolences to Zeeshan n his lovely family,” the legendary Vijay Amritraj tweeted.

Akhtar played eight Davis Cup ties between 1958 and 1964 and also captained and coached the Indian team.

You might also like
National

COVID +VE Manish Sisodia Has Dengue

Regional

City Buses Will Now Have to Follow ‘Time Card’

Regional

Debabrata Saikia reacts on ‘Chalo Paltai’

Regional

Eastern Guwahati reels under artificial floods

Regional

TU Gets Nod For Assamese Department

National

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Detained

Comments
Loading...