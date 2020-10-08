India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 68 Lakh Marks

India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed 68 lakh-mark with 78,524 new cases reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday. However, the country registered 971 deaths. Over 11 lakh people have been tested for the Covid-19 test on Wednesday, taking the total number of testing done so far to over eight crores, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data revealed.

According to reports, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana continue to the top 10 states with maximum number of cases.

Following the recent number of active cases as against the number of recoveries, experts have hinted that the first wave of Covid-19 appears to be receding for the first time across the country.

The seven-day average of daily cases in India touched 93,617 on September 16, the highest till date. In the three weeks since, this number has dropped every single day and on Wednesday it stood at 74,623, though on Thursday it went up to 78,524.