India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate Recognised By 15 More Countries

The external affairs ministry (MEA) on Thursday informed that India’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate has been recognized by fifteen other countries, taking the list to 21 countries now.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate”.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine".

The entire list of countries that now recognize the vaccination certificate is as follows:

1. Australia

2. Bangladesh

3. Belarus

4. Estonia

5. Georgia

6. Hungary

7. Iran

8. Kazakhstan

9. Kyrgyzstan

10. Lebanon

11. Mauritius

12. Mongolia

13. Nepal

14. Nicaragua

15. Palestine

16. The Philippines

17. San Marino

18. Singapore

19. Switzerland

20. Turkey

21. Ukraine

Earlier in November, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre was in communication with the rest of the world so that the beneficiaries of the world’s largest vaccination program were recognized, easing travel for education, business, and tourism purposes.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 29 this year had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India until November 30.

