India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate Recognised By 15 More Countries

The external affairs ministry (MEA) on Thursday informed that India’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate has been recognized by fifteen other countries, taking the list to 21 countries now.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate”.
A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine”.
The entire list of countries that now recognize the vaccination certificate is as follows:
1. Australia
2. Bangladesh
3. Belarus
4. Estonia
5. Georgia
6. Hungary
7. Iran
8. Kazakhstan
9. Kyrgyzstan
10. Lebanon
11. Mauritius
12. Mongolia
13. Nepal
14. Nicaragua
15. Palestine
16. The Philippines
17. San Marino
18. Singapore
19. Switzerland
20. Turkey
21. Ukraine
Earlier in November, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre was in communication with the rest of the world so that the beneficiaries of the world’s largest vaccination program were recognized, easing travel for education, business, and tourism purposes.
The Centre has also said that international flight operations are expected to return to normalcy soon. Notably, international flights were suspended in India since March 23, 2020, after the announcement of a nationwide lockdown in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 29 this year had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India until November 30.
