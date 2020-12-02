India’s First 100 Octane Petrol Launched

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan launched a premium grade petrol ‘XP100’ across ten Indian cities on Wednesday.

In a first, IndianOil has launched the premium world-class petrol that enhances the performance of high-end luxury cars and bikes.

“With this fuel, India has joined the league of select countries worldwide where petrol with 100 or higher Octane number is sold. Launch of world-class products such as XP100 prove that we are focussed on providing better energy solutions to all. The fact that these solutions are being deployed with homegrown technology developed by our scientists is a matter of pride. This is yet another step in the direction of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative which our Government is keenly implementing in energy sector, in line with our PM’s Energy Vision,”Mr. Pradhan said.

Notably, the XP100 premium grade petrol has been produced at IndianOil’s Mathura Refinery using the indigenous OCTAMAX technology developed by IndianOil R&D, an official release stated.

IndianOil plans to roll-out XP100 premium grade petrol in 15 identified cities across the country in two phases, it stated.

The normal petrol marketed in India has 91 Octane. IndianOil’s premium grade petrol with 100 Octane is designed to rev up the engine, give faster acceleration, significantly boost engine performance, give better drivability, enhanced fuel economy and engine life. It exceeds IS-2796 specifications and is also an environment-friendly fuel with much reduced tailpipe emissions,it said.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “XP100 is an ultra-modern, ultra-premium product designed to thrill your senses. It is the finest grade of petrol to give your vehicle higher power & performance and give you a delightful drive.”

Worldwide, 100 Octane petrol has a niche market for high-end vehicles that demand high performance and is available only in six countries such as Germany, USA to name a few, the release added.