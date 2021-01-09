Indonesian Flight Goes Missing After Takeoff

A Sriwijaya Air plane with 59 passengers on board lost contact with aviation authorities shortly after takeoff from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Saturday afternoon while it was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

“A Sriwijaya plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact,” said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati.

As per Flightradar24 reported, the flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta. Flight tracking showed the flight path of flight SJ182 ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement. The authorities already have started search and rescue operations for the missing plane.