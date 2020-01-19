INDvAUS 3rd ODI today

The third and series-decider One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday. The match will start at 1:30 PM.

The three-match series is now 1-1 after India defeated Australia in the second ODI on Friday at Rajkot by 36 runs.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Also, the visitors were on track in the Rajkot chase until the 30th over, before losing three wickets in the space of eight overs.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association urged spectators to enjoy the cricket without using the occasion to make political statements. To enforce this directive, fans will be barred from bringing placards, banners and marker pens into the stadium.