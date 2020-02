Virat Kohli led Team India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 International at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The match will start at 12:30 PM Indian time.

India is already leading the series with 4-0 after defeating the Kiwis in two successive Super Overs.

Meanwhile, India will look to set a new record by winning this match as no team has ever won a bilateral series with 5-0 in men’s T20I.