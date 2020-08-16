Top StoriesHealthNationalSports

Infected By COVID, Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Dies

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Indian Cricketer, Chetan Chauhan, who was in a critical condition on Saturday after developing a multi-organ failure, died today. The 73-year-old cricketer, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was undergoing treatment a medical facility in Gurugram.

His younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan confirmed his death, as per PTI.  

Earlier on Saturday, a PTI report had quoted a senior DDCA official as saying, “Early morning today, Chetan ji had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle.”

Chauhan, who represented the country in 40 tests, was also a Cabinet Minister in the UP government.

