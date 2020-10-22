‘INS Kavaratti’ Commissioned Into Navy

The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned the last of four indigenously built anti-submarine (ASW) stealth corvettes ‘INS Kavaratti’ into its arsenal at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

INS Kavaratti has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard and is combat-ready. It has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of “detecting and prosecuting” submarines. The ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

“The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ships weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nations growing capability in this niche area,” the Navy said in a statement.

It added that the corvette, which was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation, thus, accentuating the national objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The ship which was built under Project 28 is the best example of “Make in India” initiative and has the capability to fight in Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Warfare conditions as well.