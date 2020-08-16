Inspector Leads Parade Despite Father’s Death, Wins Praise

Setting a great example of patriotism and dedication to duty, inspector N Maheshwari of Tirunelveli Police’s armed reserved unit led her contingent during the 74th Independence Day parade on Saturday.

Although grief-stricken about the loss of her 83-year-old father, who passed away on the night of Friday, the inspector was able to disguise her sorrow and discharged her duties without the trace of any sorrow.

Interestingly, she didn’t inform her seniors about her personal loss. The seniors came to know about it only after they saw her leaving hurriedly for Vadamadurai town in Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu after the parade to attend the funeral of her father.

Meanwhile, the inspector has earned a lot of praise on social media for her dedication.