International Day Against Drug Abuse: Assam paves for a Drug-Free State

Drug abuse or drug smuggling has become a major issue in Assam as well as in other parts of the country. The Assam government has also launched a war against drugs in order to curb the menace.

June 26 has been celebrated as International Day against Drugs Abuse and it is observed to spread awareness about the problems caused because of drug abuse around the world.

The aim of celebrating international day against drug abuse is to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

This year, the theme of International Day Against Drug Abuse is ‘Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives’. Sharing of credible data along with factual information is the only way to fight misinformation about usage of drugs. Facts about health risks posed by drug abuse and solutions to tackle the problem will help us move towards a society free of drug abuse.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 7 December 1987. The problem of drug abuse was already recognized globally during the early 20th century.

Assam War Against Drugs

The Assam Police in a massive operation against drugs have seized drugs worth Rs. 135 crore in 45 days.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who directed the law and enforcement agency for a total crackdown in drug peddling said that most of the organizations in the North East are associated with the drugs business. He said that the drugs should have vanished in a way so that no individual or group could find drugs in the state.

He said that there is a huge market of drugs and that should be washed away.

Where Does it Come From?

The main market of drugs is in Myanmar and from there it gets supplied to Nagaland and Mizoram. Once the drug entered India, the tribal organizations supplied the drugs to the drug sellers against a huge profit. They stock the drugs in Manipur and Mizoram and then supply to the peddlers. Moreover, the huge consignment of drugs is being carried in special chamber in train, trucks or other vehicles. The drugs are mostly loaded in Dimapur station in Nagaland and then get supplied to other parts of the state and country.

Recovery/Operation

The police carried out operations against the sellers, the carriers and abuser. If they found any drug abuser, they are sent to the rehabilitation center and in most cases counseling process is also being taken. Parents counseling session are also conducted so that they could control their children from taking drugs.

Police have seized 16.29 kg of Heroin, 6687.25 kg of ganja and 9.54 kg of opium from different places of Assam from May 10 till June 22.

Police have registered 659 cases against drugs smuggling and drug peddlers till June 22.

Destruction of Seized Drugs

The drugs seized by the police are sent to forensic laboratory the reports are sent to court and it is after the courts order that the drugs are being destroyed.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Significance

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) releases a World Drug Report every year. The report provides data and facts about the intensity of drug problem around the world. Moreover it also provides practical solutions to tackle these problems.

According to UN’s website, UNODC also supports Member States in implementing a balanced, health and evidence-based approach to the world drug problem that addresses both supply and demand and is guided by human rights and the agreed international drug control framework.

PM Modi’s Message on Drugs

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Prime minister Narendra Modi praised all those fighting the country’s war against drug abuse and condemned drugs as a social evil that bring “darkness, destruction and devastation.”

“Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to #SaveLives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction, and devastation,” PM Modi tweeted.

