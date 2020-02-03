International drug dealer arrested in Manipur

by Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba (Ching)

Accused international drug dealer Kyaw Kyaw Naing who was released on bail on Jan 28, has been detained under the National Security Act 1980, police said on Monday.

Naing was detained after the District Magistrate Thoubal district N Bandana Devi, in a statement, remarked that based on a police report, the activities of the Myanmarese national is found to be “prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order” and that “he is likely to continue to act in the manner.”

Accordingly, NSA was slapped as “an alternative preventive measure” against the 33-year-old native of Rangoon (Yangon).

The development came after Special Judge (ND & PS) on January 28 ordered the accused be “released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 only with two sureties of Rs 1,00,000 each. The court also maintained that the 33-year-old “is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.”

The court also directed the concerned Thoubal PS to return the passport and Visa of the accused which is in police custody so as to enable him to “apply for extension of visa” so as to enable him to stay in Manipur till the disposal of the FIR.

Kyaw Kyaw Naing was arrested from the gate of Imphal International Airport in August last year after “a series of operations” by the state force led by Superintendent of Police Thoubal S Ibomcha with assistance of local club volunteers for his involvement in connection with one of the largest drug seizure amounting to Rs 400 crores, police had then reported.

He was arrested after Thoubal district police received a tip-off about transportation of illegal drugs on August 24 last eventually leading to the arrest of one Md. Hussain, a mini-truck driver in the wee hours of August 24 from Phoudel Keurambi Makha locality in Thoubal district.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 40 lakhs of contraband amphetamine-based tablet known as “World is yours” popularly known as party drugs. The red-coloured drugs, which came in unlabelled sealed packets, were estimated at Rs 400 crores in international market, senior police officers had then told media.

Preliminary investigation had then revealed that the arrested Mr. Hussain was supposed to deliver the contraband items to the Myanmarese national Kyaw Kyaw Naing.

Meanwhile, Panthoibi Women Welfare Association had earlier strongly objected the January 28 decision of Special Judge S Tara Devi in a statement had informed strong discontent for giving bail to the individual and “cautioned to launch a mass protest if the order granting bail is not revoked and dismissed.”

Secretary M Bina Devi told Pratidin Time “this is an extreme injustice not only against the society but also against the law enforcers of the state who worked hard to nab an international drug kingpin only for the Court to provide bail to the accused rather than giving, a befitting legal punishment of life-imprisonment.”

The social activist further remarked, “such decisions of the court will tremendously demoralize the state force in their war against drugs.”