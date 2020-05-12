International Nurses Day Celebrated Across The World

Every year, May 12 is observed as the International Nurses Day around the world. International Nurses Day is organized every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is “Nursing the World to Health”. According to WHO, on the occasion of the International Day of the Nurse and the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the global health body has joined hundreds of partners across the world to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector.

The WHO has also designated 2020 as The Year of the Nurse and Midwife, to make the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale.

The WHO said on its website that the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic highlights the vital role played by nurses. Without nurses and other health workers, it is impossible to win the battle against outbreaks.

Notably, Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, had proposed to President Dwight D Eisenhower in 1953 to proclaim a “Nurses’ Day”; but President Eisenhower rejected his request. But the International Council of Nurses (ICN) has been celebrating this day since 1965.

On the other hand, MMCH (Guwahati) also observed International Nurses Day.

In January 1974, May 12 was chosen to celebrate as International Nurses Day in honor of Florence Nightingale.