Internet in J&K partially restore

After 5 months of internet banned, broadband internet facilities in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will be partially restored in Kashmir Valley and 2G mobile connectivity in five districts in the Jammu region. While in the Jammu division, the broadband Internet was restored last year, the Kashmir Valley remained without the internet.

On January 10, the Supreme Court had ordered the restoration of all essential services in J&K. After that on Tuesday, the J&K administration issued orders to restore the Internet partially. The order also said there will be complete restriction on social media applications that may assist “peer to peer communication”.

The order directed to Kashmir administration would establish 400 additional internet kiosks and directed service providers to provide “broadband facility” to all the institutions dealing with essential services hospitals, banks, government offices, hotels, and tour and travel establishments. The order further said, “2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites, including for e-banking, in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi.”