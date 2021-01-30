Internet Suspended For 2 Days At Delhi Borders

In a fresh development, the Union Home Ministry has notified that internet services along Delhi border covering Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri will be suspended for a period of 48 hours from 11 pm onwards, keeping in view the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws which got violent recently.

“… it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 11 pm on January 29 to 11 pm on January 31,” the ministry notification said.

In Haryana, mobile internet services were suspended in 17 districts till 5pm.

The otherwise peaceful farmers’ protest took a wrong turn on Republic Day after groups of farmers and others clashed with police during the planned tractor rally. Police were compelled to resort to lathi-charge and firing tear gas in order to control the situation. One farmer lost his life and hundreds of cops were injured.

Following Tuesday’s violence the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the removal of protesters from Ghazipur – which lies on the Delhi-UP border. They were ordered to leave by Thursday night..

However, they refused to budge, with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait claiming he was “ready to face bullets” if needed. The farmers also accused the state of acting in a “dictatorial” manner, and warned the Yogi Adityanath government that thousands were on their way to join the protest.

“The Supreme Court has justified the peaceful sit-in,” Mr Tikait said, adding, “There has been no violence on the Ghazipur border… despite this government is adopting a repressive policy.”

“Thousands of farmers are reaching Ghazipur… If the government thinks they can oppress us, then they are wrong,” the Kisan Andolan Committee spokesperson told news agency ANI.

The UP Govt also temporarily cut off power and water supply to the farmers at Ghazipur who have been camping out on the roads.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said – “ “We will not be intimidated by the notices by Delhi Police and will respond to the same.”