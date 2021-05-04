Top StoriesSports

IPL 2021 Suspended After COVID Breaches Bubble

By Pratidin Bureau
1

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for now after several players including staff tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after Monday’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled after KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy and bowler Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach L Balaji and a support staff also tested positive for the virus.

Related News

Over 3.5 Lakh New COVID Cases In India, 3,449 Deaths

Bihar Lockdown to Continue Till May 15

Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years of…

HSLC, High Madrassa Exam Postpone Amid COVID-19 Surge

Notably, many Australian players left the IPL early as COVID-19 situation in the country worsened. Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone returned to Englang citing “bubble fatigue”.

On April 15, Delhi Capitals speadhead R. Ashwin also cut short his IPL season to be with his family amid the pandemic.

You might also like
Regional

Internet Services to remain closed in Assam

Regional

Black Flag Protest by AASU against BJP today

Regional

DPS school bus crashes into tree

Regional

Dimapur hosts ‘Hair for Hope’

National

‘Will of the people’: Mayawati justifies her statues in SC

Top Stories

KNP Flood : Tiger lies under bed

Comments
Loading...