IPL 2021 Suspended After COVID Breaches Bubble

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for now after several players including staff tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after Monday’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled after KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy and bowler Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach L Balaji and a support staff also tested positive for the virus.

Notably, many Australian players left the IPL early as COVID-19 situation in the country worsened. Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone returned to Englang citing “bubble fatigue”.

On April 15, Delhi Capitals speadhead R. Ashwin also cut short his IPL season to be with his family amid the pandemic.