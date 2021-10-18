IPL Betting: Guwahati Crime Branch Seizes Cash Of Rs 26.42 Lakh

Amid the IPL season, crime branch of Guwahati police on Monday busted a betting racket and recovered an amount of Rs 26.42 lakh cash along with four mobile handsets.

A team of crime branch conducted raid at the residence of bookies Ashok and Manoj Kumar Jain. However, both the accused are on a run.

The raids were conducted in areas of Fancy Bazar and Athgaon.

On Saturday last, acting on a statement recorded during an interrogation of three apprehended bookies Dipesh Bajoria, Raunak Bajoria and Rajesh Jain, the crime branch team had also carried out a raid on one absconding bookie Ajay Agarwal in the city. They had recovered a sum of Rs 3.66 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has also informed that the following gamblers are absconding – brothers Nabin Goyal and Praveen Goyal who were operating from ABC and Beltola, Anil Rathi and Vikash Agarwal who operated from Delhi and have their residence in Dhirenpara, Amit Chetia and Narayan Tiwari operated from Fancy Bazaar.