IPL: KKR Beats Delhi Capitals by 59 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to derail Delhi Capitals massive chase of 195 and help Kolkata Knight Riders to a 59-run win.



Earlier, after being reduced to 42/3, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana came together for a 119-run partnership to help Kolkata Knight Riders stage a stunning comeback. Both batsmen scored half-centuries and along with Eoin Morgan’s 17 off nine, gave KKR a formidable total of 194/6.



The second match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad is going on in Dubai. SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to field.



Kings XI Punjab were 61 for one wickets in 9 overs when the news last came in.