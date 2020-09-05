IPL Schedule To Be Released On Sunday

The schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be released on Sunday, chairman Brijesh Patel said today.

The IPL 2020 will commence from September 19. Brijesh told ANI: “The schedule will be released tomorrow.”

The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

All the teams have already reached UAE to take part in the tournament and are currently undergoing training. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the last team to begin training as they finally stepped on the field on Friday after their third round of COVID-19 tests.