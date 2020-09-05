Top StoriesSports

IPL Schedule To Be Released On Sunday

By Pratidin Bureau
33

The schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be released on Sunday, chairman Brijesh Patel said today.

The IPL 2020 will commence from September 19. Brijesh told ANI: “The schedule will be released tomorrow.”

The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Related News

Afghan Troops Kill 46 Taliban Militants, 37 Injured

Five Booked For Attacking Electricity Officers

Barpeta: Two Held With 53 Containers Of Brown Sugar

Veteran Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi Passes Away

All the teams have already reached UAE to take part in the tournament and are currently undergoing training. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the last team to begin training as they finally stepped on the field on Friday after their third round of COVID-19 tests.

You might also like
Regional

38 Drugs Containers seized in Himmatsingka’s residence

Top Stories

Assam govt wants extension of lockdown by 2 weeks

National

Journalist Prashant Kanojia granted bail

National

Hearing against Rafale deal plea on October 10

Regional

Three rhino poachers with horn detained

Regional

More than 10 dead in Mizoram floods

Comments
Loading...