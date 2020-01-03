Iranian General Qassem Soleimani killed

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad International airport. He was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani in Iraq. At least eight people were killed in the attack

Meanwhile, the Iranian State media also confirmed Soleimani’s death. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was among those killed.

The US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon said in a statement. It further said that the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.

Iran’s foreign minister slammed the killing of Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. Also Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed severe revenge after the United States killed the commander.