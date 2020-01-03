VideoWorld

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani killed

By Pratidin Bureau
147

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad International airport. He was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani in Iraq. At least eight people were killed in the attack

Meanwhile, the Iranian State media also confirmed Soleimani’s death. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was among those killed.

The US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon said in a statement. It further said that the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.

Iran’s foreign minister slammed the killing of Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. Also Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed severe revenge after the United States killed the commander.

Continue Reading
You might also like
World

Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to 3 for “fighting poverty”

National

Prez Kovind confers National Sports Awards

National

Maharashtra: Top Congress Leaders Cancel Today’s Meeting

National

Narendra Modi Unanimously Elected Leader of NDA

Regional

Assam all geared up for Uruka

World

8 dead, over 38,000 affected in Sri Lanka floods and landslide

Comments
Loading...