Iraq parliament votes to expel US military

The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to remove US troops from Iraq.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers voted for a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with Washington to station 5,200 troops in Iraq.

The resolution specifically calls for ending a 2014 agreement that allowed Washington to send troops to Iraq to help in the fight against the “Islamic State” group.

“The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory,” the resolution read.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason.”

