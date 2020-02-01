Irrigation exam paper leaked on social media

The Irrigation Department had organized the examinations for the 397 posts of Section Assistant on 1st February 2020. The exam has been smoothly conducted on the 1st day but reports and allegations of the paper leak are emerging at one or two centers.

The paper was leaked through mobile phones which were banned all over the state. Reportedly, the question papers along with the OMR sheet have got viral at the social networking sites like WhatsApp and Facebook on the day.

Now the question has been arising among the examinees that despite taking strong note of frequent leakage of question papers of competitive examinations, how the candidates can enter the examination halls with mobile phone.

However, the overall impact of this paper leaked matter is yet to be seen. The Board has not issued any official statement on the matter yet.