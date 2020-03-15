Top StoriesWorld

ISIS warns its terrorists to AVOID corona-affected countries

By Pratidin Bureau
161

The Islamic State (ISIS) has issued a series of directives for its terrorists across the world in their latest newsletter published in al-Naba asking them to avoid travel to countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Islamic State has also asked its jihadists to wash hands at all times even if they wake up in the middle of the night, said a report.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Islamic State has asked its terrorists to stay away from sick people, wash your hands and avoid travel to the affected countries.

