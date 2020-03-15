ISIS warns its terrorists to AVOID corona-affected countries

The Islamic State (ISIS) has issued a series of directives for its terrorists across the world in their latest newsletter published in al-Naba asking them to avoid travel to countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Islamic State has also asked its jihadists to wash hands at all times even if they wake up in the middle of the night, said a report.

ISIS pores over religious texts. Comes out in favor of putting your trust in God but also in favor of quarantine, hand-washing & running from the sick like from a lion. Their rivals in Qom stopped after No. 1. Thx to ⁦@ajaltamimi⁩ for his translation https://t.co/b08Jffvj6t — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) March 13, 2020

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Islamic State has asked its terrorists to stay away from sick people, wash your hands and avoid travel to the affected countries.