ISIS warns its terrorists to AVOID corona-affected countries

The Islamic State (ISIS) has issued a series of directives for its terrorists across the world in their latest newsletter published in al-Naba asking them to avoid travel to countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Islamic State has also asked its jihadists to wash hands at all times even if they wake up in the middle of the night, said a report.
