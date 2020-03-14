ISL 2020 Final: ATK beats Chennaiyin FC

ATK have made their way into the Indian football history books with a third Indian Super League (ISL) trophy as they beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1.

In an empty Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, Javi Hernandez’s injury-time goal sealed the deal for the Kolkata-based club.

ATK took a 1-0 lead in the first half, courtesy a goal from Hernandez with an assist from Roy Krishna. Edu Garcia added a second for the visitors shortly after the half-time, while Valskis found the net for Chennaiyin FC in the 69th minute.

Owen Coyle’s side was the better team throughout the 90 minutes, but poor finishing in the final third cost them dearly.

With this win, Antonio Habas became the first manager to win two ISL titles; he lifted his first during the inaugural season of the ISL in 2014, where ATK defeated Kerala Blasters in the final 1–0.

The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennaiyin getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5 on aggregates and ATK producing a stunning second-leg turnaround to send defending champions Bengaluru FC packing.

Speaking after the game, ​Chennaiyin boss Coyle said, “Goals change games and ATK benefited from that. We had chance after chance and when you don’t take them, you get the sucker punch. That is what happened to us.”