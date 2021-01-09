Israel appoints Assam’s Joyshree Das As NE Honorary Consul

To further increase its presence and collaborations in India’s North-East, the Embassy of Israel in India has appointed Assam’s prominent HR consultancy expert Joyshree Das Vermaas honorary consul in the region with jurisdiction over the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim.

Announcing the appointment, Ambassador of Israel in India, Ron Malka, said, “The relations between our two countries are growing and expanding rapidly. We are now going to take it forward and increase our presence in Northeast India”.

“I am proud to present the credentials of Israeli Honorary Consul to Mrs. Joyshree Das Verma, who will work with us to further strengthen our growing partnership in this region,” he added.

The Embassy aims to identify all possible areas of cooperation in the North-East, where Israel can bring in expertise and advanced Israeli technologies to benefit people in the region.

In November 2020, Mr. Malka visited Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. He held official meetings with the Chief Ministers of the States, in which the sides discussed collaboration on a range of subjects including agriculture, water management, tourism, horticulture, fisheries and dairy, the Hindu reported.