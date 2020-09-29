Top StoriesWorld

Israel: Lockdown Will “No Way” End As Planned

By Pratidin Bureau
Israel is not going to lift its second nationwide lockdown, which it had announced on September 18, anytime soon.

This was suggested by Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein when he said that there was “no way” Israel was going to end its second lockdown after three weeks as originally planned.

AFP quoted the Minister as saying, “There’s no way that in 10 days we’ll be lifting all the restrictions and saying it’s all over, everything is fine.”

It must be noted that Israel announced its second lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the nation, last Friday, tightened the lockdown-related restrictions after the first eight days of the lockdown failed to bring in a significant change in the COVID-19 scenario in the nation, which presently has the world’s highest infection rate per capita.  

