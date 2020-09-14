Israel To Impose Second Lockdown

The Israel government on Sunday will enter a three-week nationwide lockdown from September 18 to control the spread of the COVID-19 after a second-wave spike in new cases.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced the lockdown ahead of the Jewish New Year on September 18. The day also marks the start of the Jewish holiday season.

“Our goal is to stop the increase, to reduce the contagion,” Netanyahu said to various news outlets.

The daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases crossed 4,000 prompting the second lockdown.

The formal announcement listed instructions such as during the lockdown, the residents will have to stay within 500 metres of their homes but can travel to workplaces that will be allowed to operate on a limited basis. Schools and shopping malls will be closed but supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.