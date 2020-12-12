ISRO: CMS-01 To Launch On Dec 17

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch a 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 on December 17, a month after the first launch mission of the year.

PSLV-C50 is scheduled to launch CMS-01, a communication satellite on December 17, 2020 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR



— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2020

PSLV-C50, the 52nd mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions,” the space agency said.

The CMS-01 Communication Satellite envisaged providing services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands.

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota. PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with 6 strap-on motors).