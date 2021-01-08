IT Conducts Raid at Arya Group of Institutions

The Income Tax department has conducted a raid at Arya Group since Friday morning. a team of 150 officials of the IT department has conducted the raid at 20 different business establishments of Arya Group.

The raid has been conducted at Arya Eco Camp at Pobitora along with 20 other places including Arya Hospital in Paltan Bazaar. The raid has been conducted under the leadership of Dr. Bijoy Goswami, Anil Sarma and Ram Krishna Pradhan of Arya group for financial anomalies.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

