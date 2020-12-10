Italy’s 1982 Football World Cup Hero Paolo Rossi Dies

Italian football hero Paolo Rossi who made Italy win its third football World Cup in 1982 passed away on early Thursday, various media outlets reported.

Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti announced the death with a post on Instagram.

“There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing….,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook.

The cause of his death however is yet to be confirmed. News outlets though have said Rossi was suffering from “an uncurable disease”.

Rossi finished top scorer in the 1982 tournament with six goals and made a a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil in the world cup finale.

Along with Christian Vieri and Roberto Baggio, he holds the Italian record for nine goals scored in the World Cup. He scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for Italy, a Firstpost report stated.

Rossi is survived by his wife and three children.