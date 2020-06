The Assam High Madrassa examination result has been declared on Saturday and the first position has been obtained by Iyamin Ali from Dhakua High Madrassa of Barpeta.

The second position holder is Afsana Yasmin from SAB High Madrassa of Kamrup while the third position holder is Rasidul Ali from High Madrassa Howripath of Kokrajhar.

The pass percentage of High Madrassa is 63.67%.