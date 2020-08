A police officer was killed in a road accident at Jagiroad. The Officer-in-charge of Boko Police Station died in the accident while he was on his way to Nagaon from Boko on official purpose.

The OC Ratneshwar Das was driving the car himself and hit in a railing of a bridge at Nellie.

The car with registration number AS 01 AY 6312 hit the railing and the police officer died on the spot.