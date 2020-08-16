Top StoriesRegional

Jalukbari Police Arrest Most Wanted Drug Dealers

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
1

Jalukbari Police today arrested 8 most notorious drug dealers.

The drug dealers have been identified as Abhijit Das, Jiten Das, Deep Kalita, Rekib Ali, Pranab Das, Biki Das, Sushanka Modgulla and Jitu Kumar Das. They are among the most wanted criminals in the sphere of trading of illegal drugs.

Launching a day-long drive against illegal drugs in the Jalukbari-Maligaon area, the Police seized a huge quantum of illegal drugs, cash amounting to Rupees 18 thousand, 2 four-wheelers, 4 two-wheelers, 10 mobile phones and several objectionable items.

Related News

“Rajiv Bhawan To Be Ajmal Bhawan, To Serve Another…

Minor Girl Drowns To Death in Batadrawa

Police Seize Illegal Intoxicants in Boko

Car Catches Fire After Hitting Bike in Lumding

You might also like
Health

Nagaon: COVID+ Inmates Not Treated As They Escape From Hospital

Regional

GHC Orders RTA To submit Affidavit on City Bus Service

Regional

Police rescues Tinsukia’s kidnapped man

Regional

Modi violated model code of conduct: Tarun Gogoi

Business

New Telecom Policy expected to be approved by end-July 2018

Regional

APCC Stages Protest Against CAB outside Parliament

Comments
Loading...