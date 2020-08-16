Jalukbari Police Arrest Most Wanted Drug Dealers

Jalukbari Police today arrested 8 most notorious drug dealers.

The drug dealers have been identified as Abhijit Das, Jiten Das, Deep Kalita, Rekib Ali, Pranab Das, Biki Das, Sushanka Modgulla and Jitu Kumar Das. They are among the most wanted criminals in the sphere of trading of illegal drugs.

Launching a day-long drive against illegal drugs in the Jalukbari-Maligaon area, the Police seized a huge quantum of illegal drugs, cash amounting to Rupees 18 thousand, 2 four-wheelers, 4 two-wheelers, 10 mobile phones and several objectionable items.