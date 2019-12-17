Jamia Violence: 10 Arrested, None Students

Delhi police on Tuesday said that ten people with criminal background have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence near Jamia Milia Islamia University saying that none of them were students.

Police informed that the accused were arrested on Monday night.

According to sources, the accused were identified through videos taken during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at JMI on Sunday.

The accused have been interrogated by police and is also identifying other accused who were involved in instigating the violence.

The university had virtually turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles, and 10 police bikes were damaged.

Tensed situation remained in the university premises on Tuesday as protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside the varsity holding tricolour and placards to continue their demonstration against CAA and NRC.

Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government.

This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.